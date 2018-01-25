Nearly 88,000 Hyundais are under recall for possible fire risk

(WKOW) -- Hyundai is recalling certain Sonatas and Azeras for the risk of an engine fire.

According to the company, the recall affects 2006 Sonatas and 2006 to 2011 Azeras. An electrical short from water getting into the anti-lock break system could cause the module to overheat and trigger a fire in an engine compartment.

A Hyundai spokesperson stated this would only happen with the key in the off position and if the car was being stored for a week or longer.

To fix it, dealers will install a relay in the main electrical box to shut down the anti-lock brake module when the cars are turned off.

Hyundai is starting the recall on February 23. Until then the automaker said you don't need to keep your car parked outside because the recall is precautionary, and the short would only happen in rare conditions.