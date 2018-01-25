Janesville police on lookout for fraud suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville police on lookout for fraud suspect

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police need your help in finding a woman they say is a fraud suspect.

Janesville police says she is suspected of committing fraud at Woodman's on Sunday, January 21.  If you have any information, you can submit a tip in the following ways:

  • Call the police at (608) 755-3100
  • Call Crime Stoppers (608) 756-3636
  • Submit a tip on the P3 Tips App

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.