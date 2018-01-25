What's Going Around: Flu, Strep & Bronchiolitis

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local doctors say many illnesses are going around right now, including influenza.

Dr. Nicholas Hallett is a pediatrician with SSM Health in Madison. He says the flu has been very active this season, but so has strep throat and bronchiolitis.

Dr. Hallett still recommends getting a yearly flu vaccine to prevent the spread. He says the shot doesn't always prevent the illness 100%, but it can make symptoms more mild. "The more people in the community that get vaccinated, the better the protection for everyone," Dr. Hallett says.

You might have influenza if you have body aches, chills, a cough and fever. You can also have a runny nose and a sore throat. See a doctor if you also have asthma, a chronic medical condition or severe symptoms (like respiratory distress or shortness of breath). Dr. Hallett says babies under six months may also need to be seen.

Doctors can treat with Tamiflu in some cases, but that does not instantly cure the flu. It will help lessen the severity of symptoms and possibly shorten the duration of the illness.

Dr. Hallett is also seeing strep, which can happen year-round, but has been especially active recently. Symptoms include mainly a fever, sore throat and pain with swallowing, a headache and stomach ache or nausea.

Strep does not tend to cause a significant cough, runny nose or congestion. So if you have those symptoms, Dr. Hallett says it's more likely a viral sore throat. See a doctor if you think you have it as he or she will do a strep test and treat with penicillin or amoxicillin.

Dr. Hallett says bronchiolitis is common this year, especially in children under two years old. Children will have trouble breathing, a cough, congestion and runny nose. Sometimes a fever is seen.

If it's mild, Dr. Hallett says you can treat like a common cold. Remember not to give honey to children 12 months or younger. Try a nasal bulb syringe and have them stay hydrated.

See a doctor if you're concerned your child is working hard to breath.