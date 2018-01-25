PHOTOS: Fire sweeps through part of Wilderness Resort in the Dells

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wilderness Resort says an early morning fire was at a dormitory that's been under construction.

Heidi Fendos, a PR Counsel for Wilderness Resort, says security noticed smoke in the building around 3:55 a.m. Thursday, January 25. It was in the Wilderness Resort J-1 dorm. The Lake Delton Fire Department was called to the scene.

Fendos says there were no injuries and no employees or guests were affected by the fire. She says the resort is cooperating with the Lake Delton Fire Department as they investigate the cause.

Fendos says the dorm was scheduled to finish up construction in June. She adds the resort is operating normally and was not impacted by the fire at all.