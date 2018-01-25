Meet Izzy and learn about upcoming adoption events

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Izzy is a playful 2-year-old Terrier American Put Bull/Mix searching for her forever home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Izzy is 86 pounds of affection. She already knows how to sit, speak and how to chew on her favorite squeaky toy. Izzy doesn't like cats, but she would do well in a home with older children.

The Humane Society is also getting for their Petco Adoption Event. You're encouraged to stop by the Janesville Petco location February 3-4. You can speak to some of the shelters amazing volunteers to learn more about the pets at the event and the ones back at their facility.

