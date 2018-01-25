Angie's List: Car Lifts

ANGIE'S LIST (WKOW) -- Even if you have a two-car garage, you can fit a third or even fourth car in your garage without adding any room, just by using the space overhead. In today’s Angie’s List report, we’ll see how car lifts are changing how homeowners use their garage storage space.

You probably associate them with professional repair bays, but car lifts are becoming popular choices in residential garages to expand storage room.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder says, “Once only used by the rich and famous, car lifts are much more affordable now, and we’re seeing them used by homeowners who have a lack of garage space.”

Indianapolis homeowner Bruce Rosen installed a car lift in his garage thirteen years ago.

Homeowner Bruce Rosen says, “They were really quite affordable. At the time I paid about $2,000 for it, which is a heck of a lot cheaper than an extra bay in the garage.”

Lifts can be used for storing vehicles long-term, or to elevate them to access the underside. Tyler Griffin, owner of Indy’s DIY Garage, rents space and lifts to homeowners for repair work.

Tyler Griffin, owner of Indy’s DIY Garage says, “Space is the most valuable commodity you have, whether that’s a large shop or you’ve got a two-car garage at home.”

Ajivit Verma, who works in sales and tech support for Titan Lifts in Indianapolis, recommends hiring a professional installer if you want a lift.

“Obviously, you’re going to be putting your vehicle on it, you’re going to be under it, you want it to be done right,” said Ajivit Verma, sales and tech support for Titan Lifts

Car lifts come in a variety of shapes and sizes, appropriate for everything from a motorcycle to a commercial-grade lift capable of holding up trucks.

Verma says, “It’s really taken off in the past couple of years. People are starting to realize, this is something attainable to them. It is affordable.”

Angie says different lifts have various levels of floor requirements and include a variety of safety features. An installation professional can tell you everything you need to know.