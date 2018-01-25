Woman run over while trying to prevent 13-year-old from stealing her car

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) -- A Middleton woman was injured after she was dragged and run over while trying to prevent a 13-year-old girl from stealing her car.

The teen was arrested Thursday morning according to police, and they say Wednesday's incident wasn't the girl's first time trying to steal a car.

Town of Madison police were dispatched at 4:37 p.m. Jan. 24, 2018 to the 2400 block of Rimrock Road for a report of a carjacking that had occurred in the parking lot of a business.

Police say the woman was loading her vehicle, which was running at the time, when the teen jumped into the driver's seat.

The victim then attempted to speak with the suspect through the passenger door in a attempt to prevent the theft.

However the suspect reversed the vehicle, dragging he victim by the door for approximately 30 feet before she fell free form the vehicle.

The suspect later crashed the vehicle over a curb into the parking lot before accelerating forward and driving over the top of the victim.

The victim was transported do a Madison hospital by town of Madison paramedics for treatment.