MONDAY AT 10: Progress in the pageant world brings new culture to Miss America

MADISON (WKOW) -- About a month after a sexual harassment scandal rocked the Miss America organization, a new leader emerges, bringing hope to local women involved in the pageant.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson is taking over after the former CEO was accused of sending inappropriate emails about contestants, at a time when the "Me Too" movement to stop sexual harassment is growing. Carlson was one of the first to come out with sexual harassment claims at Fox News.



As Carlson leads the organization in a new direction, those involved in Miss Wisconsin are looking toward the future.

"I think anything, including the pageantry world, is going to require more scrutiny from people. People are going to need to look at it carefully and make their own decisions," said Jeanne Schmal, who has been director of Miss Wisconsin for eight years.



The current Miss Wisconsin, who competed in Miss America last year, says she has new hope for the pageant world.



"I think this will all be for the better and I think that women across the country will really start to see that Miss America is about giving women a voice," said McKenna Collins.

Monday on 27 News at 10, local pageant officials and Miss Wisconsin tell us what's at stake for the future of the organization, and how Wisconsin's competitors will be impacted by the changing culture.