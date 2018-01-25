Former Ethics Administrator has a new job

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just two days after the state Senate confirmed Brian Bell will no longer serve as the Ethics Administration, one agency says they gave him a job.

The Department of Safety and Professional Services, where Bell previously worked, says they hired him Thursday.

Michael Haas met with the Elections Commission Wednesday and was re-appointed as Administrator, which lead to questions if Bell would consider that option. Senate Minority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says it’s possible Haas’s re-appointment could go to court. Sen. Fitzgerald said Bell was not considering re-appointment because he was worried he would not be able return to his previous job at DSPS as a policy analyst.

Both Haas and Bell became targets of Sen. Fitzgerald after he claims they could not do their jobs in a non-partisan matter after previously working at the Government Accountability Board.

Ethics Commission met Thursday afternoon to take a vote and Bell was not in attendance. The Ethics Commission says they will leave the job open for 45 days.

Sen. Fitzgerald released the following statement after the vote:

"I am pleased that the Ethics Commission and Administrator Bell respected the senate confirmation process. I am confident that the transition to a new administrator can occur without a disruption to the agency’s responsibilities.

“Now it is time for the Elections Commission to fulfill its legal obligation and find a replacement for former Administrator Haas. Yesterday’s decision by four commissioners to recognize Haas as the interim administrator was unlawful and there are important responsibilities to be fulfilled for the spring elections to proceed. "

“Based on advice from the non-partisan Legislative Reference Bureau, non-partisan Legislative Council, and the Department of Justice, the 45-day window for the commission the select a new administrator has begun. If the commission fails to act, the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization must comply with the law and appoint a new administrator.

“The Elections Commission must select a new administrator as soon as possible to ensure that the individual deciding ballot access, advising clerks, and certifying election results is acting lawfully and legitimately.”