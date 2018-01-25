Walker's child tax credit only gets minimal support

No one was injured Wednesday morning when fire destroyed a dormitory being built near the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says I-39 is back open near U.S. 51/STH 73 after a semi got wedged under an overpass.More >>
Meichelle M. Goss, 51, of Marshall, has been arrested on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse in connection with the killing of a Sun Prairie man.More >>
It was a routine drive for Jake Suter and Keidryn Nimsgern as they returned from visiting family. Then, Keidryn went into cardiac arrest. What would happen next was crucial to saving Keidryn's life, all at the hands of Jake and complete strangers who were quick to respond.More >>
Several fire departments are working to put out a fire at the Kohler Co. in Sheboygan County.More >>
Governor Scott Walker delivered his 8th State of the State Address with a theme of “Moving Wisconsin Forward” but also handing lawmakers a big to-do list for 2018.More >>
Workers rallied at the Capitol in the "Fight for 15."More >>
Across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed with the number of patients they're seeing this season because of the flu.More >>
Meichelle M. Goss, 51, of Marshall, has been arrested on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse in connection with the killing of a Sun Prairie man.More >>
We now know when a Janesville man, who was allegedly murdered by a fellow Marine in California, will be laid to rest.More >>
There were no injuries Tuesday when a vehicle sped across University Avenue and damaged two buildings.More >>
Deputies in Green County are investigating how two calves died on a piece of property outside Brodhead on Tuesday.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - An evening at the newest Star Wars movie ended with a man attacking another man - in part because of obnoxious behavior.More >>
A Mississippi man has been charged in a deadly crash near Randolph in August.More >>
The nephew of a Lafayette County woman is recovering after being hurt in Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Kentucky.More >>
