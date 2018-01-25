Walker's child tax credit only gets minimal support

MADISON (WKOW) -- A day after Governor Walker delivered his State of the State Address he launched a tour talking about his proposal to give families a child tax credit, but not all GOP leaders are on board with the idea.

Walkers proposal would allow any family to apply as long as they have children under the age of 18. It would give families a check in the mail for $100 per child. However some lawmakers want to see the details before showing their support.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he supports the idea but wasn't sure if other republican senators would. Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says democrats have come up with similar proposals in the past but were shot down by Walker. Other democratic tax credit bills that didn't get through the legislator would have gave more money to parents to deduct the cost of childcare.

“They would see the savings from anywhere from $1,000-2,000 depending on their income,” Sen. Shilling (D-La Crosse) said. “I think this is another way the governor is flip-flopping and really moving completely 180 degrees on some of the positions he has taken in the past.”

One republican supporting the idea is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester) says he's on board with Walkers tax credit. “I want to make sure we return the surplus to families who have overpaid Madison,” Vos said. “If it means there's a child tax credit I'm open to that, if it means there's another mechanism I'm open to that too.”

The credit would be paid for by the state's expected budget surplus, it's expected to cost about $122 million and about 670,000 families would be eligible to qualify.

Democratic candidates running against Walker say the tax credit is just a political move to get votes.