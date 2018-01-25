Biggest Stories of 2017 Discussed on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple members of the Capitol Press Corps came by the studio for the January 7 edition of Capitol City Sunday.

The Wisconsin State Journal's Matt DeFour and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Patrick Marley joined host John Beard to discuss what they thought were the biggest political stories of 2017 in Wisconsin and look ahead to what they thought would be big issues in the state in 2018.

And Christine Whelan, a clinical professor in the UW-Madison Department of Consumer Science, came on the show to talk about keeping your New Year's resolution and how to make lasting change in 2018.