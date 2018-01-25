Honoring astronaut Laurel Clark at Alumni Park

MADISON (WKOW) - The UW Alumni Association remembers the great achievements of Wisconsin native, Laurel Clark, at Alumni Park.

Just 16 minutes before she was scheduled to land in Florida, astronaut Laurel Clark perished inside the burning space shuttle Columbia on February 1, 2003. The shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry into the atmosphere just over Texas and killed all 7 crew members.

Clark's intelligence and bravery are now remembered with a tribute at Alumni Park. According to Mary Carbine, managing director at Alumni Park, "Laurel Clark is certainly an inspiration to women in science and to all students right now who are pursuing their career."

With the current political and cultural climate, Carbine is excited to highlight the great achievements of women scientists. "It's very exciting to showcase a woman who achieved so much and can be an inspiration to students now."

Tod Pritchard, UW director of media and public relations for the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, remembers the fateful day almost 15 years ago. "You know, a lot of people will never forget that day. I certainly was one of many, tens of thousands of people, who were watching on television." With the upcoming anniversary of the Columbia tragedy, Pritchard reflects on the importance of Clark's contributions to science. "I think it's important to remember on this 15th anniversary of her passing and of that tragedy that she made such a difference in her life and a huge part of it started here at the University."

Clark grew up in Racine and enrolled at UW-Madison, where she completed a bachelor's degree in zoology in 1983 and a doctorate in medicine in 1987. "She had an entire amazing career even before she became an astronaut," explains Pritchard.

By the time she was 42, Clark was a practicing doctor, a U.S. Navy captain, and a NASA astronaut. Pritchard states, "Really, she was such a trailblazer when it came to women in science and women in the space program."

Pritchard hopes that the tribute to Clark at Alumni Park inspires the next generation of scientists. "So many young girls who are going through junior high and high school. This is a great opportunity for them to revisit her story, learn her story, and be inspired by her story," Pritchard says.

