"My Meal, My Way" senior meal plan program expands to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County is presenting a new way to help senior citizens get a nutritious meal in.

On Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the "My Meal, My Way" program is partnering with Festival Foods in Madison.

The program is offered every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for adults over 60.

After lunch is served, participants have the chance to go grocery shopping before returning home. Transportation can be provided to those who need it.

"Its a really great way for folks to get out in the community, get a great meal, and get some shopping done," said Parisi.

The new partnership includes the North/Eastside Senior Coalition and the East Madison/Monona Caolition of Again. Festival Foods is the fifth meal site in Dane County to offer the program.

You can learn more about My Meal, My Way, and view a listing of all of Dane County’s senior meal sites and partners here.