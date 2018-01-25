Madison man facing 20 counts of possession of child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

37-year-old Patrick J. Manning, is tentatively charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Manning is an employee at the American Family Children's Hospital.

The Madison Police Department's Special Victim's Unit had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, requiring an aggressive response due to Manning's potential access to children at his job. Police say there is no evidence that suggests any person connected to the American Family Children's Hospital was impacted by Manning based on the nature of his charges.

Early on in the investigation, American Family Children's Hospital administration was notified of the exigent circumstances and cooperated fully with the Special Victim's Unit.