Former Deputy accused of stealing from his Union will head to trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Dane County Sheriff's Deputy accused of stealing from his Union will head to trial.

During his initial appearance in Dane County court on Thursday, Joel Wagner was bound over for trial.

Wagner allegedly stole $10,000 from the Dane County Deputy Sheriff's Association while he served as treasurer.

Wagner is charged with six felony counts of identity theft, and two felony counts of theft.  His bond has been set at $40,000.

