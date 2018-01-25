Nephew of Madison Police Chief charged with threatening police o - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nephew of Madison Police Chief charged with threatening police officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.

On Dec. 9, 22-year-old Connor Koval lunged at police officer Sgt. Matthew Baker outside of Double U bar following a fight. According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Koval battered Sgt. Baker and stated he hoped the arresting officers would be shot.

Koval is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, Koval scratched Baker's cheek, jabbed a finger at his through, and kicked him in the leg before three other officers restrained him. When Koval was able to break free from them, Baker shocked Koval with a stun gun.

