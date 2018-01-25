Janesville woman uses boxing to help fight off Parkinson's Disease

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- It's a typical Thursday afternoon at Sol Fitness in Janesville. But for Janesville resident Karen Teubert, this was anything but a typical boxing class.

The 67-year-old is using the exercise class to fight back against Parkinson’s Disease.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, about 50,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in the U.S. each year and about half a million people have the disease.

Teubert doctor recommended she slip on the gloves after developing the debilitating disease more than three years ago,

“To see what my weaknesses and strengths were and how to work on balance,” Teubert said.

And the workouts are paying off.

“Shortly after I’m done with a session, I notice for a day or so I’m not trembling as much.”

Boxing provides participants with exercise that releases dopamine to the brain, a chemical people with Parkinson’s struggle to produce on their own.

Sol Fitness owner Connie Udell said she was inspired to start the Rock Steady Boxing class after her mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“It's amazing that I’m doing this because who would have thought in your lifetime that you would be working with a client. and every day of my life, my mother is with me. And I wish she was still here to take the class,” Udell said.

The class provides more than just physical therapy for Teubert.

“You've got a camaraderie with, like I said, like folks,” she said. “I feel more confident in what I’m doing.”

She had never donned a pair of boxing gloves before. But now they're now helping Teubert punch her way to a better quality of life.

“Exercise was never my thing. But if I sit at home and do nothing, it's not going to help.”

If you're interested in attending a class, Udell holds classes at her studio, Sol Fitness -- located at 2100 E. Milwaukee Street in Janesville, every Tuesday and Thursday. Udell plans to start holding classes in Beloit in February.