Campground closed for safety reasons could re-open

OCONTO COUNTY (WKOW) -- A popular national forest campground in northeast Wisconsin that was closed because a man living nearby was target shooting remains closed, even though authorities say the man is no longer a threat to public safety.

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest campground is also the livelihood for about a dozen business owners around Boulder Lake.

Those businesses are pleading with Oconto County sheriffs officials and the National Forest Service to re-open the campground for the summer season.

"There's gotta be a resolution and it's gotta be quick. Summer's just two months away, or spring is just two months away. It is a very busy campground. People are getting in line to stay there you know," business owner Brent Hipke told WBAY.

But right now, refunds are being issued to about 90 people who pre-booked campsites.

Some have decades-long traditions camping there with their families.

The park website says there will be no bookings until further notice.