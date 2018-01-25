Sausage war re-ignites in Brewers country

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A change by the Milwaukee Brewers may have re-ignited a sausage war in Wisconsin.

The Brewers' iconic racing sausages met with employees at Johnsonville, the team's new official sausage provider.

Milwaukee-based Klement's 25 year sponsorship with the Brewers ended earlier this week.

Klement's issued a statement basically accusing the team of chasing the money by choosing, "A national brand over the hometown company."

Thursday, Johnsonville hit back.

"Well, we have great respect for the Klement's company, although it's not a family-owned company anymore. It's owned by a private equity firm, out of California. We're a family-owned company," Johnsonville Foods president Bill Morgan told WISN.

These companies have battled before.

Three years ago, Klement's sued Johnsonville over product names.