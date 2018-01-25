More confirmed cougar sightings in Wisconsin

NEOPIT (WKOW) -- There's an increase in the number of confirmed cougar sightings in Wisconsin.

That includes video recently captured by a man on the Menominee Reservation.

Mac McPherson says he put out his trail camera near Neopit, hoping to catch a glimpse of a big buck he's hunted for two years.

He checked it a few days ago, and saw the big cat.

"First video that popped up was the cougar video and I was super excited to see that, I was like wow. I couldn't believe it, I had to call my friend that lived next door to my mom's house and I was like you got to come up here and check this out, you know," he told WBAY.

The state Department of Natural Resources says trail camera pictures confirm at least 18 sightings in Wisconsin since last summer.

Wildlife biologists say the cougars are likely young males coming from the Dakotas.