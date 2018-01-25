Suspect sought in Green County home invasion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect sought in Green County home invasion

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Deputies in Green County are looking for a suspect in an armed home invasion.
    Sheriff Mark Rohloff says a man went into a home in the 5400 block of Highway DR, showed a gun to the woman who was home and grabbed cash and jewelry.
    He ran off.
    The woman was not hurt.

