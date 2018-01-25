Milwaukee woman accused of neglecting daughter who died

No one was injured Wednesday morning when fire destroyed a dormitory being built near the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says I-39 is back open near U.S. 51/STH 73 after a semi got wedged under an overpass.More >>
Meichelle M. Goss, 51, of Marshall, has been arrested on a tentative charge of hiding a corpse in connection with the killing of a Sun Prairie man.More >>
It was a routine drive for Jake Suter and Keidryn Nimsgern as they returned from visiting family. Then, Keidryn went into cardiac arrest. What would happen next was crucial to saving Keidryn's life, all at the hands of Jake and complete strangers who were quick to respond.More >>
Several fire departments are working to put out a fire at the Kohler Co. in Sheboygan County.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.More >>
Local doctors say many illnesses are going around right now, including influenza.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The UW Alumni Association remembers the great achievements of Wisconsin native, Laurel Clark, at Alumni Park. Just 16 minutes before she was scheduled to land in Florida, astronaut Laurel Clark perished inside the burning space shuttle Columbia on February 1, 2003. The shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry into the atmosphere just over Texas and killed all 7 crew members. Clark's intelligence and bravery are now remembered with a tribute at Alumni Park...More >>
A Middleton woman was injured after she was dragged and run over while trying to prevent a 13-year-old girl from stealing her car.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
Organized tackle football would be banned for Illinois children younger than 12 years old under a bill unveiled Thursday.More >>
Governor Scott Walker delivered his 8th State of the State Address with a theme of “Moving Wisconsin Forward” but also handing lawmakers a big to-do list for 2018.More >>
A Chinese company was convicted of stealing trade secrets from a business that operated out of Middleton.More >>
