Milwaukee woman accused of neglecting daughter who died

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee mom faces neglect charges after the death of her 14 year old daughter.

Thirty-seven year old Aziyza Ababneh is accused of keeping the girl and her two siblings in deplorable conditions; no heat, electricity or running water.

Authorities say the children were using a five gallon bucket for a toilet.

Police say the 14 year old got sick from an infection, and then her mother beat her, calling her lazy.

The girl was only taken to the hospital after losing consciousness.