Rock County board opposes incorporation of Town of Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock County doesn't want the Town of Beloit to incorporate.

On Thursday night, the county board voted in support of a resolution that opposes the town's plan.

The town has filed a petition to incorporate and become the Village of Riverside. Town leaders say the move would protect the municipality from annexations to cities like Beloit and Janesville. Town chairperson Diane Greenlee told 27 News earlier this month the village would have a lot of continuing benefits for people living there, like the services and infrastructure already in place.

Rock County says if the change goes through, the county's share of revenue from the Alliant Energy power plant would be reduced by about $1.1 million.

There's still a ways to go before the incorporation can become a reality, including public hearings and a voter referendum.