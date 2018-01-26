Man dies after crash in Town of Cross Plains

TOWN OF CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- A man died after a late night crash in the Town of Cross Plains.



The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday on CTH J at Valley Spring Road. Officials say initial investigation shows a 16-year-old Mount Horeb girl was driving a car when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by a 55-year-old Cross Plains man.



The girl was wearing a seatbelt, the man was not. Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms the man died.



The man's name is not being released right now. The road was closed for about four hours.