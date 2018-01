MADISON (WKOW) -- The Monster Truck Nationals are in Madison starting Friday.

The show is at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. There is a pit party two hours before each show sponsored by Weaver Auto Parts.

Tickets are available at the box office or by clicking here.

One of the drivers stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin. Click on the video to hear more from him.