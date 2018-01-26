Rock County Sheriff cites businesses for underage alcohol sales - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rock County Sheriff cites businesses for underage alcohol sales

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: FB/Rock County Sheriff Courtesy: FB/Rock County Sheriff

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office performed alcohol compliance checks recently, by having an underage adult go to 39 different businesses in the county -- and trying to buy alcohol.

12 of those businesses sold alcohol to the underage customer -- and will be cited.

The Sheriff's Office said there will be more operations just like this one in the future.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.