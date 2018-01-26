J. Crew to close store at West Towne Mall - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

J. Crew to close store at West Towne Mall

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The J. Crew store at West Towne Mall is closing.  

The location is among 50 J. Crew stores nationwide that will close for good after the company's sales slowed in November.  

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the store will close by the end of January.  It's been in the mall for about 10 years.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.