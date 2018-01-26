Gruber's Grove Bay contaminated with high levels of mercury - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gruber's Grove Bay contaminated with high levels of mercury

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has discovered that the dredging that took place to remove mercury contaminated sediments deposited by the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Gruber's Grove Bay on Lake Wisconsin a couple of years ago wasn't enough.

Sediment sampling found mercury concentrations to be about 25 times higher than the cleanup goal.

The DNR believes one more dredging attempt -- this time using more modern equipment and techniques -- should help them reach their cleanup goal.

Mercury is harmful to humans and marine life alike.

