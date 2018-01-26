Bill would ban pre-teen tackle football in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Organized tackle football would be banned for Illinois children younger than 12 years old under a bill unveiled Thursday.

The Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE is named for the Chicago Bears defensive back who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after he killed himself at the age of 50. Duerson shot himself in the chest so his brain could be studied for signs of the disease that has been linked to concussions or repeated head trauma.

"When my father tragically took his own life, he donated his brain to science in hopes of being part of the solution," said Tregg Duerson, who like his father played football at Notre Dame.

"Thanks to increased attention and research on brain trauma, we know that part of the solution is to guard young children's developing brains from the risks of tackle football," Tregg Duerson said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press in advance of the announcement. "This bill honors my family's hopes and my father's legacy to protect future athletes and the future of football."

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Otis Wilson speaks in support of the Dave Duerson Act to Prevent CTE at a news conference Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Chicago. The Dave Duerson Act would ban organized tackle football for Illinois children younger than 12 years old. Wilson, who is not diagnosed with CTE, told reporters he would donate his brain for study upon his death. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

State Rep. Carol Sente, a Democrat from Vernon Hills, announced the proposal at a news conference Thursday along with Chris Nowinski, the head of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Also in attendance were former Bears players Mike Adamle and Otis Wilson — a teammate of Dave Duerson's on the 1985 championship team — and Liz Nicholson, the wife of former Cleveland Brown Gerry Sullivan, who has sued the NFL over its handling of concussions.

"We all want kids to have fun playing football and to learn to play the game the right way early on," Sente said in a statement. "But the overwhelming data and powerful stories of our supporters here today show the risks of playing tackle football before turning 12 just aren't worth it."

Wilson said he hasn't had any CTE symptoms but he plans to donate his brain to research.