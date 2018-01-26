Body of Marine killed on military base returns to Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The body of a Marine who was killed Jan. 16, 2018 allegedly by a fellow soldier at Camp Pendleton, California, returns home to Janesville Friday evening.

Pfc. Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal was killed at Camp Pendleton by a service member assigned to his same unit, military officials said.

Base officials told KGTV-TV in San Diego that the two Marines were involved in an "incident."

Barclay-Weberpal was a private first class in the Marine Corps after graduating from Almont High School in Lapeer County last May. He also attended Whitewater and Janesville Parker high schools.

His body arrives at General Mitchell International airport in Milwaukee about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Deputies and officers from multiple agencies will escort the family of Barclay-Weberpal to Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home in Janesville.

The escort route is as follows :

- I-94 from General Mitchell Airport, to S I-43

- S I-43 to W STH 12

- W STH 12 through the City of Whitewater

- W STH 12 to E CTH N in Rock County

- E CTH N to Milton Rd

- Milton Rd to E STH 59 (E Madison Ave) through the City of Milton

- E STH 59 to E CTH M

- E CTH M to N USH 51

- N USH 51 to W Memorial Dr

- Memorial Dr to N Oakhill Ave

- N Oakhill Ave to W Court St

- W Court St to Austin Rd, Arrival at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home

The public is invited to line the escort route, to pay respects to Barclay-Weberpal.

During the escort, updates will be available on delays/location of the escort, on the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A visitation is planned for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home in Janesville.

Funeral services will be on Monday at 1 P.M. at New Life Assembly of God church.