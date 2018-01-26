Body of Marine killed on military base returns to Janesville

Jurors determined Ali Hassan is guilty of homicide and attempted homicide.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.More >>
Deputies in Green County are looking for a suspect in an armed home invasion.More >>
It was a routine drive for Jake Suter and Keidryn Nimsgern as they returned from visiting family. Then, Keidryn went into cardiac arrest. What would happen next was crucial to saving Keidryn's life, all at the hands of Jake and complete strangers who were quick to respond.More >>
Janesville woman is using the exercise class to fight back against Parkinson’s Disease.More >>
Rock County doesn't want the Town of Beloit to incorporate.More >>
It's the epidemic that's sweeping the nation. The flu is infecting thousands and now some patients are having a hard time finding a pharmacy that's stocked with Tamiflu.More >>
Local doctors say many illnesses are going around right now, including influenza.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The UW Alumni Association remembers the great achievements of Wisconsin native, Laurel Clark, at Alumni Park. Just 16 minutes before she was scheduled to land in Florida, astronaut Laurel Clark perished inside the burning space shuttle Columbia on February 1, 2003. The shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry into the atmosphere just over Texas and killed all 7 crew members. Clark's intelligence and bravery are now remembered with a tribute at Alumni Park...More >>
A Middleton woman was injured after she was dragged and run over while trying to prevent a 13-year-old girl from stealing her car.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
No one was injured Wednesday morning when fire destroyed a dormitory being built near the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.More >>
A study out of UW Madison and the VA will determine if fish oil can slow down the effects of Alzheimer's Disease in veterans.More >>
