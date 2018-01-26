Receptionist (Part-time)

WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our

team.

Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience. Duties include general administrative tasks and covering a multi-station switchboard. Microsoft Office experience required. Hours are Monday-Friday 12:30pm-5pm with additional fill-in shifts on occasion.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people, please send your cover letter, resume and references to:

Bonnie Beer

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WKOW is proud to be a Quincy Media station with paid vacation, holidays, personal

days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of

insurance benefits. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer