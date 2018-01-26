Receptionist, part time -- WKOW - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Receptionist, part time -- WKOW

Posted: Updated:

Receptionist (Part-time)

WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our
team. 

Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience.  Duties include general administrative tasks and covering a multi-station switchboard.  Microsoft Office experience required.  Hours are Monday-Friday 12:30pm-5pm with additional fill-in shifts on occasion.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people, please send your cover letter, resume and references to:

Bonnie Beer
WKOW-TV
5727 Tokay Blvd.
Madison, WI 53719
bbeer@wkow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WKOW is proud to be a Quincy Media station with paid vacation, holidays, personal
days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of
insurance benefits.  Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

  • Careers at WKOWMore>>

  • Receptionist, part time -- WKOW

    Receptionist, part time -- WKOW

    WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our team.  Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience.  

    More >>

    WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic part-time receptionist to join our team.  Qualified candidates will possess excellent customer service skills and administrative experience.  

    More >>

  • Producer / Reporter WKOW

    Producer / Reporter WKOW

    WKOW – TV in Madison, Wisconsin is looking for a visually creative and highly motivated producer who also likes to get out into the field to report. 

    More >>

    WKOW – TV in Madison, Wisconsin is looking for a visually creative and highly motivated producer who also likes to get out into the field to report. 

    More >>

  • Weekday evening meteorologist - WKOW

    Weekday evening meteorologist - WKOW

    WKOW, the ABC Affiliate in Madison, WI, is looking for a passionate meteorologist for our 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts who loves owning the weather story of the day.

    More >>

    WKOW, the ABC Affiliate in Madison, WI, is looking for a passionate meteorologist for our 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts who loves owning the weather story of the day.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.