7-year-old accidentally shot in face, according to Grant County Sheriff

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face while he and a teen were home alone playing with a rifle, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says.

The Grant County Communications Center received a 911 call from a 13 year old boy about 8 p.m., Jan. 25, 2018, stating another child had been shot at the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the 13-year-old and a 7-year-old boy were home alone, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the 13-year-old had learned the combination to a safe and removed a Marlin .22 rifle.

The rifle was loaded and unloaded multiple times, however there was still one round in the chamber and the rifle discharged.

The round struck the 7-year-old just below the left nostril.

The 7-year-old was conscious and alert at the time EMS arrived and he was transported to Southwest Health Center in Platteville, then later flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City by Air Care.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office on this incident was Livingston First Responders, Livingston Fire, Montfort EMS, Southwest Health EMS, and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

