7-year-old accidentally shot in face, according to Grant County Sheriff

Jurors determined Ali Hassan is guilty of homicide and attempted homicide.More >>
A man died after a late night crash in the Town of Cross Plains.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.More >>
The body of a Marine who was killed Jan. 16, 2018 allegedly by a fellow soldier at Camp Pendleton, California, returns home to Janesville Friday evening.More >>
It was a routine drive for Jake Suter and Keidryn Nimsgern as they returned from visiting family. Then, Keidryn went into cardiac arrest. What would happen next was crucial to saving Keidryn's life, all at the hands of Jake and complete strangers who were quick to respond.More >>
