Capital City Sunday: Analyzing the State of the State address

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Capital City Sunday this week: A look at this week's State of the State address by Gov. Scott Walker.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling joins the program. She and other Democrats are questioning the motives behind the priorities the governor laid out in his speech.

Then, capitol reporters Jessie Opoien of the Capitol Times and Scott Bauer of the Associated Press talk about the governor's address and response to it.

