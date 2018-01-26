Lorenzo Cain, Brewers finalize $80M, 5-year contract - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers finalize $80M, 5-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain and the Brewers finalized an $80 million, five-year contract, one day after Milwaukee acquired center fielder Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins for four prospects.

Cain is a former Brewers farmhand. The 31-year old spent the past seven seasons in Kansas City, where he was part of the core group that won the World Series in 2015.

He hit .300 with 15 homers, 49 RBIs and 26 steals last season.

