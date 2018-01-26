Lorenzo Cain, Brewers finalize $80M, 5-year contract

Freshman Luka Garza scored 17 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Tyler Cook added 17 points and Iowa walloped Wisconsin 85-67 on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.More >>
A 14-1 run over the last four-and-a-half minutes gave the Wisconsin women’s basketball team its first Big Ten Conference win of the season.More >>
Wyatt Kalynuk put the Badgers in front late in the first period, that turned into the game winner. No. 18 Wisconsin snapped a 16 game winning streak for No. 1 Notre Dame with a 5-0 win at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday.More >>
J.J. Watt, Greg Olsen and Benjamin Watson are finalists for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.More >>
