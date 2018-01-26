Bucks say Prunty will remain head coach through season - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks say Prunty will remain head coach through season

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Bucks say Joe Prunty will remain the head coach for the rest of the season.

Prunty was tabbed as the interim coach following the firing of coach Jason Kidd this week.

The Bucks added Vin Baker to Prunty's staff on Friday. A first-round draft pick by the Bucks in 1993 and four-time All-Star as a player, Baker will join four holdovers who worked for Kidd: Greg Foster, Sean Sweeney, Stacey Augmon and Josh Broghamer.

