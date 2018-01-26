Man arrested arrested after fight, accused of hitting victim with pry bar

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man was arrested Monday night following a fight where police say he bashed another man with a pry bar and then slashed him.

Noel Brown, 37, Sun Prairie faces a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The fight apparently had been brewing all night.

Madison Police officers first were dispatched about 10 p.m. to Dream Lanes at 13 Atlas Court for the report of two men fighting. By the time police arrived, the fight had broken up and one of the men involved was removed from the premises.

Police returned about 10:30 p.m. for the same two people fighting. Witnesses reported one person striking the other with what was described as a metal pry bar, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The fight continued until the man with the pry bar allegedly slashed the victim with an unknown cutting instrument, according to the report.

Injuries to the victim were not life threatening. Both men were treated and released at local hospitals.

Both men knew each other, police say, and the suspect was arrested at his home in Sun Prairie.

