Senator Ron Johnson, Mayor Paul Soglin on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, joins us for the January 14 edition of Capital City Sunday to talk about a variety of subjects, including one that dominated headlines in the days before his visit to the WKOW-TV studios.

Sen. Johnson said he thought President Trump should apologize for reportedly using offensive language to describe certain countries, as he and a bi-partisan group of senators discussed future immigration policy for our nation.

 Madison Mayor Paul Soglin also joined us to discuss his decision to join a growing group of Democrats running for governor.

