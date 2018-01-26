Rock County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard spends week setting up murdered marine's procession

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is helping with the military honors for Private First Class Ethan Barclay-Weberpal's funeral.

"At 18-years-old your life is usually just beginning." Deputy Luke DuCharme said. "So many people knew him..and knew of him..it makes this very large," he added.

Barclay-Weberpal was killed last week during a training exercise at Camp Pendelton.

Deputy DuCharme is in charge of the set up for the funeral procession.

"As soon as I cast the net out agencies started calling me saying they'd like to help," he said. A dozen agencies are assisting in the transfer.

Deputy DuCharme says it was the right thing to do.

"He made that decision to sign up with the U.S. Marine Corps and to serve his country, all of in the U.S., the county of Rock, Walworth, he made that decision to protect us."