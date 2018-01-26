Gov. Walker's defends proposed child tax credit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Enthusiasm for Gov. Scott Walker's proposed $122 million child rebate appears to be cooling.

Walker proposed Wednesday giving every family $100 for each child living at home under age 18. The money would be delivered this fall, shortly before he stands for re-election.

Conservative talk radio host Jay Weber blasted the idea on Twitter saying the idea "reeks" of "vote buying" and "game playing" that Republicans have long criticized Democrats for doing

During a State of the State tour stop in Janesville, Walker defended his proposal. "What's more conservative than saying, the government took more money than they were supposed to, and now we're giving it back?"

Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday he was "very confident" the idea would quickly pass.