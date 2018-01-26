New gloves help protect first responders from deadly drug exposure

Jurors determined Ali Hassan is guilty of homicide and attempted homicide.More >>
Jurors determined Ali Hassan is guilty of homicide and attempted homicide.More >>
An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face while he and a teen were home alone playing with a rifle, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says.More >>
An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face while he and a teen were home alone playing with a rifle, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says.More >>
The body of a Marine who was killed Jan. 16, 2018 allegedly by a fellow soldier at Camp Pendleton, California, returns home to Janesville Friday evening.More >>
The body of a Marine who was killed Jan. 16, 2018 allegedly by a fellow soldier at Camp Pendleton, California, returns home to Janesville Friday evening.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.More >>
Janesville woman is using the exercise class to fight back against Parkinson’s Disease.More >>
Janesville woman is using the exercise class to fight back against Parkinson’s Disease.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.More >>
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.More >>
Rock County doesn't want the Town of Beloit to incorporate.More >>
Rock County doesn't want the Town of Beloit to incorporate.More >>
It's the epidemic that's sweeping the nation. The flu is infecting thousands and now some patients are having a hard time finding a pharmacy that's stocked with Tamiflu.More >>
It's the epidemic that's sweeping the nation. The flu is infecting thousands and now some patients are having a hard time finding a pharmacy that's stocked with Tamiflu.More >>
Local doctors say many illnesses are going around right now, including influenza.More >>
Local doctors say many illnesses are going around right now, including influenza.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The UW Alumni Association remembers the great achievements of Wisconsin native, Laurel Clark, at Alumni Park. Just 16 minutes before she was scheduled to land in Florida, astronaut Laurel Clark perished inside the burning space shuttle Columbia on February 1, 2003. The shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry into the atmosphere just over Texas and killed all 7 crew members. Clark's intelligence and bravery are now remembered with a tribute at Alumni Park...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The UW Alumni Association remembers the great achievements of Wisconsin native, Laurel Clark, at Alumni Park. Just 16 minutes before she was scheduled to land in Florida, astronaut Laurel Clark perished inside the burning space shuttle Columbia on February 1, 2003. The shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry into the atmosphere just over Texas and killed all 7 crew members. Clark's intelligence and bravery are now remembered with a tribute at Alumni Park...More >>
A Middleton woman was injured after she was dragged and run over while trying to prevent a 13-year-old girl from stealing her car.More >>
A Middleton woman was injured after she was dragged and run over while trying to prevent a 13-year-old girl from stealing her car.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News at least two people have died in a crash on I-43 early Sunday morning near Clinton.More >>
A study out of UW Madison and the VA will determine if fish oil can slow down the effects of Alzheimer's Disease in veterans.More >>
A study out of UW Madison and the VA will determine if fish oil can slow down the effects of Alzheimer's Disease in veterans.More >>