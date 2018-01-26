New gloves help protect first responders from deadly drug exposure

New gloves help protect first responders from deadly drug exposu - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- First responders from across the state are in Milwaukee this weekend to learn about the newest medical tools and techniques.
    Medline Industries, a company based in northern Illinois, brought its fentanyl-resistant gloves.
    Fentanyl is a deadly, synthetic drug often found in heroin.
    A company representative says the gloves have been tested and can protect against fentanyl exposure for four hours.
    "So we want to make sure that they don't have to worry about any indirect exposure, that they're gonna be taking care of, if they have these items on their rig, they're good to go," Medline's Rhonda Baliff told WISN.
    Medline says the gloves are thicker than the average, blue medical glove, but still allow for first responders to feel for veins if they need to start an I-V.

