Middleton Police question two in car shooting/crash, third person sought

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Officials have questioned two people whom they believe were involved in a car shooting incident Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Jessica Quamme of the Middleton Police department says the car was shot at twice, likely with a BB gun, near the 3600 block of Napoli Lane and then crashed into a light pole. It was recovered a short distance away.

A department news release says two people who were questioned by police were connected to the car, but Sgt. Quamme couldn't confirm when questioned by Channel 27 News if they were either driving or were passengers in the car at the time the time of the shooting.

Sgt. Quamme says no one was injured.

Police say their initial investigation shows it was likely a BB gun that was used by a suspect described as a black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a light colored sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Authorities stress there's no threat to the public and are asking for help in providing any information about this incident. You can contact the Police Department at 608-824-7300, tipster line at 608-824-7304 or text at 608-824-7300.

Members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Madison Police Department K9 unit assisted with the call.