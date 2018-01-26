Flags to be lowered Monday for Janesville Marine - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker ordered the American and state flags to fly at half-staff on Monday as a way to honor Ethan Barclay-Weberpal.
    The U.S. Marine from Janesville was killed at a California military base and his body returned to Wisconsin Friday night.
    Friday, the governor said his office reached out to the Marine's family.
    "We've got the flags out at half staff and we're trying to set up a connection with them (the family). We certainly have great sympathy and our thoughts and prayers that's why we're putting that flag at half staff."
    The flags will be at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday.

