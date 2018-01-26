Remains of Wisconsin WWII soldier discovered overseas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Remains of Wisconsin WWII soldier discovered overseas

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Decades of uncertainty are finally over for the family of a soldier from Wisconsin who's been missing since World War Two.
    The Pentagon announced Friday it identified Army private first class Lloyd Lobdell of Elkhorn.
    He had been buried in a cemetery in the Philippines.
    Now,, his remains will be returned to his family for burial will full military honors.
    That will happen in February at a national cemetery in Honolulu.

