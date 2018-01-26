Ryan Suter returned to Madison to be part of Be the Miracle Night

Current Minnesota Wild defenseman, Ryan Suter returned to Madison to honor his father Bob Suter at the Madison Capitols game Friday night at Capitol Ice Arena.

The Madison Capitols held third annual Be the Miracle Night to honor Bob Suter. Suter played for the 1980 USA gold medal Olympic hockey team. Tonight, the Capitols wore Olympic-themed jerseys in the game.

Team chairman, Ryan Suter was on hand to sign autographs and took part in a pregame chalk talk for fans. Suter believes it's important to keep juniors hockey in the Madison area.

"I think the community needs juniors hockey." Said Suter. "I think for these kids, when they are younger to give them something to shoot for I think is important. We are going through some growing pains and now I think we are starting to turn the corner and the future is looking bright and it's exciting for us."