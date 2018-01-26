Ryan Suter returned to Madison to be part of Be the Miracle Nigh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ryan Suter returned to Madison to be part of Be the Miracle Night

MADISON (WKOW) -

Current Minnesota Wild defenseman, Ryan Suter returned to Madison to honor his father Bob Suter at the Madison Capitols game Friday night at Capitol Ice Arena.

The Madison Capitols held third annual Be the Miracle Night to honor Bob Suter. Suter played for the 1980 USA gold medal Olympic hockey team. Tonight, the Capitols wore Olympic-themed jerseys in the game.

Team chairman, Ryan Suter was on hand to sign autographs and took part in a pregame chalk talk for fans. Suter believes it's important to keep juniors hockey in the Madison area.

"I think the community needs juniors hockey." Said Suter. "I think for these kids, when they are younger to give them something to shoot for I think is important. We are going through some growing pains and now I think we are starting to turn the corner and the future is looking bright and it's exciting for us."

    Miles Bridges scored 24 points and No. 6 Michigan State beat the Wisconsin Badgers 71-62 on Friday night, less than 12 hours after athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Larry Nassar.    The Spartans (19-3, 7-2 Big Ten) have won three straight after losing two of the previous three games.    Wisconsin (10-12, 3-6) has lost five of six.    The court was surrounded by a sea of t...More >>
    The Badgers women's basketball team came up short in a bid for a second straight Big Ten victory. Wisconsin fell at Indiana 69-55. Cayla McMorris led Wisconsin with 20 points and seven rebounds. Marsha Howard added 17 points. Wisconsin drops to 8-14 on the season, 1-8 in Big Ten play.More >>
    Freshman Luka Garza scored 17 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Tyler Cook added 17 points and Iowa walloped Wisconsin 85-67 on Tuesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.  

