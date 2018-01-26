PHOTOS: Procession for a fallen Marine

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The body of a Marine who was killed Jan. 16, 2018 allegedly by a fellow Marine at Camp Pendleton, California, returned home to Janesville Friday evening.

Pfc. Ethan Andrew Barclay-Weberpal was killed at Camp Pendleton by a service member assigned to his same unit, military officials said.

His body arrived at General Mitchell International airport in Milwaukee Friday evening, Jan. 26, 2018.

Deputies and officers from multiple agencies escorted the family of Barclay-Weberpal through Walworth County, Whitewater and Milton to Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home in Janesville.

A visitation is planned for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home in Janesville.

Funeral services will be on Monday at 1 P.M. at New Life Assembly of God church.