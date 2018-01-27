Wisconsin DOJ seeks to commit Halloween killer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin DOJ seeks to commit Halloween killer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State attorneys want a judge to civilly commit a man who killed a Fond du Lac girl more than four decades ago.
   Gerald Turner is due to be released from prison on Feb. 1. He was convicted in 1975 of sexually assaulting and killing his 9-year-old neighbor, Lisa Ann French. She was last seen alive leaving her home to go trick or treating on Halloween 1973.
   The state Department of Justice filed a petition in Fond du Lac County on Friday seeking to have Turner committed indefinitely as a sexual violent person.
   The petition asks a judge to order the state Department of Health Services to detain Turner and schedule a hearing within 10 business days of his release date.
   Online court records didn't list an attorney for Turner.

