Convicted sex offender arrested, charged with having child porn

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A man who authorities say has a long history of exploiting children faces new charges in Dodge County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says convicted sex offender David Brickett was arrested and faces two counts of possession of child pornography.

Officials say officers found child porn at Brickett's home in rural Columbus.

The DOJ says Brickett has a 1995 conviction in Alabama for possession of child pornography, along with a 2013 conviction in Wisconsin for photographing minors without parent consent as a registered sex offender.

