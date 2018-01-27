Customers ordered to the floor in Madison bank robbery Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say no one was hurt in an armed robbery that happened at the Chase Bank on Milwaukee early Friday night.

Officers were called to 4513 Milwaukee Street a little after 5:30 for an armed robbery in progress. Witnesses told police two men had come into the bank and told people at gunpoint to get on the floor. Lt. Mindy Winter says in a news release that both of the suspects had guns.

The men received an unknown amount of money and then ran away. Police used a K9 unit to track the suspects, but they weren't successful in their search.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black man who was wearing black jogging pants, white shoes, and a white t-shirt across the lower half of his face.

The second suspect was a skinny black man who was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and a black t-shirt across lower half of face.

You're asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers if you have any information about the suspects or robbery.