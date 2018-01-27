Madison Police investigate gunshots that hit home on north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating gunshots that hit a home on the city's north side.

Police say around 11:05 p.m. officers were called to the area of Knutson Drive and Heffernan Drive. Police say a suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area at the time someone heard gunshots.

When police got to the scene, they found several casings in the street. A nearby, and unoccupied home was struck by one of the bullets.

Police say there are no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.