Madison Police investigate gunshots that hit home on north side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigate gunshots that hit home on north side

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating gunshots that hit a home on the city's north side.

Police say around 11:05 p.m. officers were called to the area of Knutson Drive and Heffernan Drive. Police say a suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area at the time someone heard gunshots.

When police got to the scene, they found several casings in the street. A nearby, and unoccupied home was struck by one of the bullets.

Police say there are no injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.