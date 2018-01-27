Madison Police investigate gunshots that hit home on north side

Police say no one was hurt in an armed robbery that happened at a Chase Bank early Friday night.More >>
A Sun Prairie man was arrested Monday night following a fight where police say he bashed another man with a pry bar and then slashed him.
The body of a Marine who was killed Jan. 16, 2018 allegedly by a fellow Marine at Camp Pendleton, California, returned home to Janesville Friday evening.
Police have questioned two people who they believe were involved with a BB gun being shot at a car Friday afternoon.
Police officers used a stun gun on Milwaukee Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown and arrested the 22-year-old Friday after a confrontation at a Walgreens parking lot.
An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face while he and a teen were home alone playing with a rifle, the Grant County Sheriff's Office says.
The DNR has discovered that dredging to remove mercury-contaminated sediments deposited by the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Gruber's Grove Bay on Lake Wisconsin a couple of years ago wasn't enough.
Jurors determined Ali Hassan is guilty of homicide and attempted homicide.
Janesville woman is using the exercise class to fight back against Parkinson's Disease.
The Madison Sam's Club is closing for good today.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's nephew is accused of battering a police officer, resisting arrest, and threatening officers.
The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now part of the investigation into the fire at the Wilderness Resort.
