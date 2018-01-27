Rock County man crashes car, charged with 7th OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rock County man crashes car, charged with 7th OWI

TOWN OF FULTON (WKOW) -- Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash where a man was arrested for his 7th OWI.

According to a news release, Brian Zaborek, 52, of Edgerton was driving near E Wildwood Way and N Hillside Rd in the Town of Fulton when he hit several trees and crashed into a ditch.  He was not hurt.  No other cars were involved. 

Zaborek was arrested after field sobriety tests for his 7th OWI.  He is scheduled for a court appearance Monday afternoon.  

